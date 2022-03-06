National Co-operatives decry exclusion from fishing rights allocation B L Premium

As SA’s fishing giants sighed with relief after the conclusion of the 2021/22 fishing rights allocation process that was fraught with technical challenges and delays, smaller fishers are bemoaning their exclusion from the process.

Last week the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment announced that 2,473 applications were received and adjudicated for reallocation in nine commercial fishing sectors including hake deep-sea trawl, south coast rock lobster, squid, sardines and anchovy...