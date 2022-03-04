National Western Cape cheers surge in export revenue as trade ties with US deepen The US was the province’s biggest export market for the first time in 2021, with exports totalling close to R17bn, an increase of 57.5% on 2020’s value B L Premium

Exports from the Western Cape to key overseas markets surged 22% to R167bn in 2021 despite the operational challenges at the Cape Town harbour which left many industry players frustrated and fearing huge losses.

Exports amounted to about R137bn in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 restrictions, which saw some governments closing almost their entire economies over periods of time. ..