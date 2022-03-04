National BREAKING NEWS: Eskom to delay steam generator replacement at Koeberg The power utility cannot confirm if the delay in the replacement of Unit 2’s steam generators will result in additional costs B L Premium

Eskom has decided to defer the replacement of steam generators at unit 2 of its Koeberg nuclear power station, owing to concerns that it will worsen an energy crunch, senior officials said on Friday.

Some of the maintenance work that was scheduled to be performed on Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town during a five-month outage from January to June, has had to be delayed to 2023...