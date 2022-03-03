Minister Thandi Modise defends attending Russian cocktail function

“But this did not stop Modise, Motumi and Gen Maphwanya, in full uniform, from clinking glasses and sipping champagne as they celebrated the power of an army that had just invaded its neighbour that very morning,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

“At a time when the world has chosen to stand united in its condemnation of Russia’s war declaration on a sovereign nation — when the staunchest Putin allies such as the Hungarian prime minister and the Czech president have turned against him, and when even China felt it had to abstain from a UN Security Council vote rather than support Russia — our own ANC government could not scramble fast enough to the wrong side of history.

“The grotesqueness of this gesture cannot be overstated. Imagine raising a glass to the might of the German army at the German embassy on the day that Hitler invaded Poland,” Steenhuisen said.

Modise’s office refused to comment on Steenhuisen’s comments. The office also did not reply to TimesLIVE questions on whether there was any discussion of the Ukraine invasion during this event, or whether Modise was aware of the stance taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Monama said: “We have no comment on the statements made by the opposition party.”

Meanwhile, other members of the ANC attended an event held by the Russian consulate in Cape Town on February 28. The event was meant to celebrate 20 years of relations between the ANC government and the Russian Federation.

A video of the ANC’s Cameron Dugmore taken on the day of the event has gone viral. In it, Dugmore said that among the things discussed during the cocktail evening was the invasion.