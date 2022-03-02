Zondo report places ANC and Bosasa at the heart of state capture

In all three volumes of the state capture commission’s report, which have been released in tranches by the commission since January, the commission found that the ANC, including former president Jacob Zuma, as the most senior office bearer and head of the governing ANC, played a central role in the state capture project.

This included ensuring that members of the executive were removed from their positions and replaced with Gupta associates who would advance state capture. In the third part of the report, the commission found that Zuma accepted unjustified gratification from facilities management firm, Bosasa, which was benefiting from irregular state contracts.

Bosasa, through its former COO, Angelo Agrizzi, and CEO, Gavin Waston, gave the ANC substantial financial support with the aim of ensuring that “the ANC would remain the majority party and thus be in a position to appoint to positions of public office, persons whom Bosasa was able to influence or would seek to influence”, the report found.

“The evidence revealed that corruption was Bosasa’s way of doing business. It bribed politicians, government officials, President Jacob Zuma and others extensively. Bosasa and its directors and other officials simply had no shame in engaging in acts of corruption,” the report reads.

Zuma failed to appear before the commission, maintaining that his alleged personal relationship with the commission’s chair, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, would prevent him from presenting his evidence before a neutral party.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zuma said he would be consulting his legal team regarding the damning findings against him in the report.

With regards to the ANC’s election “war room”, which Bosasa offered to bankroll with costs running into the millions, Zondo advised that an investigation should identify ANC officials involved in arranging it. “There is a reasonable prospect that further investigation in that regard will uncover a prima facie case,” he said.

Zondo found there were “reasonable grounds for suspecting that the ‘war room’ facilities were received by the ANC as a juristic person with knowledge on the part of ANC officials directly involved in the elections campaigns” and that Bosasa’s leaders, including Watson, sought to influence the party and its top brass.

The report recommended that the ANC and its officials who aided in establishing the “war room” should be further investigated by law enforcement.

In terms of the evidence Agrizzi led regarding an instruction from Watson to pay funds into an account controlled by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son, and in support of the senior’s CR17 campaign to lead the ANC, Zondo was evasive. He said “this is a matter which was the subject of an investigation by the public protector and thereafter the subject matter of court proceedings”.

Zondo avoided looking into the funding for Ramaphosa’s successful campaign to lead the governing party, saying it was “not a matter which was investigated by the commission in any serious way because the public protector dealt with it” and the inquiry would, therefore, not make any findings about it.

Elsewhere in the report, Zondo reflected testimony on the various gifts Bosasa gave the current head of organising for the ANC, Nomvula Mokonyane. According to testimony at the inquiry, she made annual meat and liquor orders for delivery, had rental cars booked for her daughter, received alleged cash bribes from the business and enjoyed upgrades to her residence courtesy of Bosasa. Agrizzi alleged Watson personally delivered a cash bribe to Mokonyane at least once.

“Ms Mokonyane’s denial that Bosasa made payments of R50,000 to her monthly, or, at least on three occasions that Mr Aggrizzi said he had a personal knowledge of, is not credible and falls to be rejected as a lie,” the report found.

maekot@businesslive.co.za/batese@businesslive.co.za