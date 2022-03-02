SA on the fence in Russia-Ukraine conflict, says deputy minister
02 March 2022 - 19:03
SA cannot be said to be taking sides in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a senior government official told parliament on Wednesday.
Taking sides would go against the country’s principles, deputy minister of international relations & co-operation Candith Mashego-Dlamini told MPs during a question-and-answer session...
