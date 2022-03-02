Mpumalanga ANC fires six members who defied orders in a vote

The ANC in Mpumalanga has expelled six members, including the recently elected executive mayor of the Nkomazi municipality based in Malelane, for failing to toe the party line.

This comes after the six defied party orders to support mayoral and speaker candidates preferred by the Mpumalanga leadership.

The six were accused of colluding with opposition parties to ensure Musa Mkhatshwa and Jeanette Mashele were elected executive mayor and speaker, respectively.

The ANC had put forward Phindile Magagula and Hilda Nyambi as its suitable candidates.

The party’s provincial disciplinary committee has resolved to expel Mkhatshwa and Mashele for going against their provincial leadership by standing for the positions.

Mumsie Khoza, Delile Mlangeni, Jacob Mthethwa and Vincent Nyambi have also been axed for supporting the two in the council sitting that elected them.

“There is no reason that shows they did not know the [party] constitution, because of the positions they hold in the organisation. They were given a party line and there was no dissenting voice. Instead they chose to assault and hurt the ANC,” reads a report by the provincial disciplinary committee chaired by Mike Soko.

“They put aside what they promised to do for the ANC when they joined the organisation, namely to fight for unity. What is worse is that they included in their discovered documents on page 24 the document where they nominated the speaker. They submitted the document that hurt the ANC.”

During the disciplinary hearing, the ANC argued that the six “molested” the party’s oath, constitution and policies.

According to the report they also chose not to attend the disciplinary proceeding, despite it being postponed several times to ensure their attendance.

This, the committee said, showed they did not take the organisation seriously.

“All members of the committee in attendance unanimously find these comrades guilty of all charges preferred against them and for undermining all structures of the ANC. Their conduct must be rejected outright,” the report reads.

The six can appeal their expulsion.