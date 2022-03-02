National I won’t resign for now, says Gwede Mantashe ANC chair says he will seek judicial review of Zondo report on state capture due to mistakes B L Premium

Gwede Mantashe says he will seek a judicial review of the state-capture corruption report as he pushes back against pressure for him to resign as minerals and energy minister.

Mantashe’s statement to reporters on Wednesday came a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office published the latest batch of the report detailing how facilities management firm Bosasa bribed senior government and ANC officials in exchange for lucrative tenders. Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, who headed the state-capture inquiry, recommended including Mantashe among those to be investigated further ..