STATE CAPTURE
Gwede Mantashe holds on for judicial review of Zondo report
ANC chair says he will seek judicial review of Zondo report on state capture due to mistakes
02 March 2022 - 09:00
UPDATED 02 March 2022 - 23:04
Gwede Mantashe says he will seek a judicial review of the state capture corruption report as he pushes back against pressure for him to resign as mineral resources & energy minister.
Mantashe’s statement to reporters on Wednesday came a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office published the latest batch of the report detailing how facilities management firm Bosasa bribed senior government and ANC officials in exchange for lucrative tenders...
