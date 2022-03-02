National STATE CAPTURE Gwede Mantashe holds on for judicial review of Zondo report ANC chair says he will seek judicial review of Zondo report on state capture due to mistakes B L Premium

Gwede Mantashe says he will seek a judicial review of the state capture corruption report as he pushes back against pressure for him to resign as mineral resources & energy minister.

Mantashe’s statement to reporters on Wednesday came a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office published the latest batch of the report detailing how facilities management firm Bosasa bribed senior government and ANC officials in exchange for lucrative tenders...