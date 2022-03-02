National Government’s electoral reform proposals out of favour The electoral system has to change to comply with a Constitutional Court judgment B L Premium

Criticisms of the government’s proposals for electoral reform mounted on Wednesday with critics saying that its Electoral Amendment Bill did not adequately address the concerns raised by the Constitutional Court.

That pertained to the meaningful participation of independent candidates in provincial and national elections. The court ruled that SA’s electoral system was unconstitutional and gave parliament 24 months to rectify this...