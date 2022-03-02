Government’s electoral reform proposals out of favour
The electoral system has to change to comply with a Constitutional Court judgment
02 March 2022 - 14:17
Criticisms of the government’s proposals for electoral reform mounted on Wednesday with critics saying that its Electoral Amendment Bill did not adequately address the concerns raised by the Constitutional Court.
That pertained to the meaningful participation of independent candidates in provincial and national elections. The court ruled that SA’s electoral system was unconstitutional and gave parliament 24 months to rectify this...
