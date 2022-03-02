National Forum wants more transparency from chemical giant after toxic spill Environmental and community stakeholders accuse UPL of avoiding them, but the company insists it is not and that all progress reports are available to the public

Tension and distrust is brewing between the interim multi-stakeholder forum (MSF) and agrichemical giant UPL SA, the company at the centre of a toxic spill that decimated marine life in the protected Umhlanga lagoon and estuary in Durban and which poses potential health risks to nearby communities.

Environmental and community stakeholders who form part of the forum are calling for more transparency and communication from UPL, seven months after key tourist beaches north of Durban were closed during the peak tourism season due to the chemical spill. The spill followed an arson attack on UPL’s leased warehouse in Cornubia during the July 2021 riots...