Auditor-general issues disclaimer on Prasa results
Tsakani Maluleke declines to provide any opinion on the company’s financial statements as information provided is inadequate
02 March 2022 - 13:51
The crisis at the struggling Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) shows no sign of abating, with the auditor-general issuing a disclaimer on the parastatal’s financial statements for a third consecutive year.
A disclaimer signifies that the company’s accounts cannot be relied on and often suggests the company is in a serious financial state. ..
