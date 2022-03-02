National Auditor-general issues disclaimer on Prasa results Tsakani Maluleke declines to provide any opinion on the company’s financial statements as information provided is inadequate B L Premium

The crisis at the struggling Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) shows no sign of abating, with the auditor-general issuing a disclaimer on the parastatal’s financial statements for a third consecutive year.

A disclaimer signifies that the company’s accounts cannot be relied on and often suggests the company is in a serious financial state. ..