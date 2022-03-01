BREAKING NEWS: Zondo’s latest report to be released “around” 7pm on Tuesday
Presidency director-general Phindile Baleni to receive official copy of the third instalment of Zondo commission of inquiry report from commission secretary Itumeleng Mosala
01 March 2022 - 17:21
The third section of the Zondo commission of inquiry’s report on state capture will be released “around” 7pm on Tuesday, according to the presidency.
Itumeleng Mosala, the secretary of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture will officially hand a copy of the report to presidency director-general Phindile Baleni, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement...
