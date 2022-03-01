National Zondo says Zuma, Mantashe and Mokonyane have a case to answer on graft Third instalment lifts lid on state capture and Bosasa’s influence over governing ANC and its members B L Premium

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo believes former president Jacob Zuma, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe and former Gauteng premier Nomvula Mokonyane have a case to answer on state capture.

In delivering the third installment of the state capture report, Zondo has found that all three — as well as the governing ANC — benefited financially from now defunct security company Bosasa in exchange for government tenders and favours, and has recommended some criminal prosecutions...