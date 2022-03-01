National Zondo report: Zuma, Mantashe and Mokonyane have a case to answer on graft Third instalment lifts lid on state capture and Bosasa’s influence over governing ANC B L Premium

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo believes former president Jacob Zuma, mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe and former Gauteng premier Nomvula Mokonyane have a case to answer on state capture.

In delivering the third instalment of the state capture report, Zondo has found that all three materially benefited financially from now defunct security company Bosasa and the governing ANC, in exchange for government tenders and favours, and has recommended some criminal prosecutions...