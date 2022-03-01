National Vincent Smith should face corruption charges over Bosasa cash, says Zondo Private company central to state capture allegedly paid R600,000 for his daughter’s overseas university fees, security upgrades to his home and monthly payments of up to R100,000

Judge Raymond Zondo has recommended that corruption charges be investigated against former ANC MP Vincent Smith after Bosasa, a private company central to state capture, allegedly paid R600,000 for his daughter’s overseas university fees, security upgrades to his home and monthly payments of up to R100,000.

The state capture commission found in its latest report, released on Tuesday, that there was a prima facie case of corruption against Smith under at least sections 3 and 7 of the Prevention and combating of Corrupt Activities Act in relation to what it found was a quid pro quo arrangement between Smith and Bosasa...