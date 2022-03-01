No notable inclusion for independent candidates in electoral bill, critics say
The Electoral Amendment Bill aims to comply with a Constitutional Court ruling that the electoral system make provision for independent candidates
01 March 2022 - 15:27
Proposed amendments to SA’s electoral system did not fulfil the Constitutional Court’s ruling that there be substantive and meaningful participation by independent candidates in national and provincial elections, parliament’s home affairs committee was told by a number of presenters on Tuesday.
The committee is holding two days of public hearings on the Electoral Amendment Bill before embarking on a nationwide process of public hearings in all provinces...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now