No notable inclusion for independent candidates in electoral bill, critics say

Proposed amendments to SA’s electoral system did not fulfil the Constitutional Court’s ruling that there be substantive and meaningful participation by independent candidates in national and provincial elections, parliament’s home affairs committee was told by a number of presenters on Tuesday.

The committee is holding two days of public hearings on the Electoral Amendment Bill before embarking on a nationwide process of public hearings in all provinces...