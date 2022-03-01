National Lazy bureaucrats in the spotlight at public service summit Ministers should set the example when it comes to public servants' work ethic, Masondo says B L Premium

Laziness and inefficiency in the public service have reached such epic proportions that the problem is expected to be the focal point of March’s public service summit.

Sources in the government told Business Day that the situation is so bad President Cyril Ramaphosa has urgently tasked ministers in his executive to deal with productivity in the state...