Brace for future tax hikes, warns Michael Sachs

Future tax hikes are inevitable to fund the huge structural increases in expenditure announced in the 2022 budget, Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC) deputy chair Michael Sachs said in parliament on Tuesday.

Sachs, who is adjunct professor of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of Witwatersrand and former head of the Treasury’s budget office, was speaking at a joint meeting of four of parliament’s finance and appropriations committees...