Albert Fritz resigns from DA after Alan Winde fires him for sexual misconduct

Fritz sent a resignation letter to DA federal council chair Helen Zille on Tuesday after the party referred his case to its federal legal council

01 March 2022 - 16:19 Aphiwe Deklerk
Former Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: MOEKETSI MOTICOE.
Western Cape DA leader and former provincial community safety MEC Albert Fritz has resigned in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal.

Fritz resigned from the party on Tuesday after Western Cape premier Alan Winde sacked him, following the completion of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse and grooming.

In a statement on Tuesday, Western Cape DA chair Jaco Londt confirmed the resignation.

“The DA in the Western Cape notes the resignation of Albert Fritz as provincial leader and as a member of the party. This means that the provincial leader position is vacant and will be filled at the next provincial council meeting, scheduled for May 2022,” said Londt.

He said deputy provincial leader Tertius Simmers, who is also MEC for human settlements, will continue as acting leader until the election.

“Further information on the election will be communicated once a presiding officer has been appointed,” said Londt.

Fritz sent his resignation letter to the chair of the federal council, Helen Zille, on Tuesday after the party referred his case to the DA federal legal council.

The party had given Fritz 24 hours to state why he should not be suspended both from caucus and party activities.

His case involves allegations of sexual harassment against staffers in his department, dating back to when he was the MEC of social development.  

The former staff members told Winde about the allegations.

