National State procurement at a standstill No new tenders can be advertised pending clarity by the Constitutional Court on its judgment B L Premium

Procurement by all organs of state is at a standstill pending the outcome of an urgent application to the Constitutional Court by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, for clarity regarding the suspension of procurement regulations.

In a notice to all organs of state Treasury, director-general Dondo Mogajane has ordered that no new tenders can be advertised, tenders advertised on or after the February 16 judgment of the Constitutional Court be held in abeyance and tenders issued before this date be finalised in terms of the procurement regulations...