State procurement at a standstill
No new tenders can be advertised pending clarity by the Constitutional Court on its judgment
28 February 2022 - 11:59
UPDATED 28 February 2022 - 13:11
Procurement by all organs of state is at a standstill pending the outcome of an urgent application to the Constitutional Court by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, for clarity regarding the suspension of procurement regulations.
In a notice to all organs of state Treasury, director-general Dondo Mogajane has ordered that no new tenders can be advertised, tenders advertised on or after the February 16 judgment of the Constitutional Court be held in abeyance and tenders issued before this date be finalised in terms of the procurement regulations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now