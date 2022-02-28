National

IT specialist accused of defrauding Absa gunned down at Eastern Cape home

Xolela Masebeni, who allegedly transferred R103m into six bank accounts, was shot and killed

28 February 2022 - 11:03 Nomahlubi Sonjica
Xolela Masebeni, left. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI
Xolela Masebeni, left. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI

Absa IT specialist Xolela Masebeni, who allegedly fraudulently transferred R103m into six bank accounts over four months, was shot and killed in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

“Police can confirm they are investigating a case of murder after a 31-year-old man was fatally shot outside his home at Unati Mkefa area, Ezibeleni, on Saturday afternoon,” said police spokesperson Majola Nkohli.

According to Nkohli, Masebeni was sitting in the yard with four friends when two  men arrived.

“It is said Masebeni stood up and approached the two unknown men. His friends heard several gunshots and started running.

“Masebeni sustained several gunshot wounds in the upper body and was rushed to the nearest clinic where he succumbed to his injuries.

“It is believed the two armed suspects fled the scene in a silver-grey VW Polo,” Nkohli said.

The police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest local police station, or call 08600 10111.

Masebeni and his wife Athembile Mpani faced charges of theft, fraud and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

One of the accounts into which Masebeni allegedly transferred the money was his own, one was his wife’s, one a business account, and the other three belonged to people who the state believes have ties to the couple.

Besides buying seven cars with cash, the two also allegedly bought two properties in Khayelitsha on the same day. The state accuses them of spending more than R250,000 during a shopping spree in Sandton on one day.

They were both granted bail of R50,000 early this month.

Their case was postponed to March.

TimesLIVE

CHRIS BARRON: When an aud tor’s bottom line may be prison

'The fact that an auditor can be arrested on a criminal charge instils fear,' says regulator as Tongaat Hulett scandal unfolds amid beefed up ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Zondo part 3 may be the most explosive report yet

Free State and Bosasa graft could dominate Zondo’s latest findings, due to be submitted to Ramaphosa on Monday
National
16 hours ago

Whistleblower wins case against Daybreak Farms for unfair dismissal

CCMA orders reinstatement of Mathapelo More after the company issued her with a letter of termination and then argued that her fixed-term contract ...
Business
1 day ago
