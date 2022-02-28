National

Food prices have increased by almost 9% in a year

The Household Affordability Index tracks the average cost of the household food basket

28 February 2022 - 12:33 Suthentira Govender
Picture: 123RF/ASAWIN KLABMA
Picture: 123RF/ASAWIN KLABMA

South Africans are paying nearly 9% more for food compared with a year ago.

This is according to the latest Household Affordability Index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group that was released on Monday.

The index shows the average cost of the household food basket is R4,355.70 for February. A year ago the same basket cost R4,001.17.

According to the index, the cost has increased by 8.9% (R354.52).

However, on a month-to-month basis the cost of the basket dropped by R45.33 from R4,401.02 in January to R4,355.70 in February 2022.

The February 2022 Household Affordability Index tracked food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

“Food prices are tracked directly by women data collectors off the shelves of 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries that target the low-income market, and which women identified as those at which they shop in the areas where they live,” said programme co-ordinator Mervyn Abrahams.

“Food selection at the supermarket shelves mirrors how women themselves make decisions at the shelves, given affordability constraints. Foods are chosen on relative affordability and reasonable quality, and food brands are switched to seek the cheapest prices and special deals.

“The selection of food brands is dynamic and subjective. Women are savvy and shop around for bargains. This specific methodology used provides an accurate cost of a monthly household food basket as purchased by women living on low incomes.”

TimesLIVE

Petrol taxes remain flat as fuel prices reach record highs

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has acknowledged the challenges that rocketing petrol prices are forcing on South Africans
National
4 days ago

Nersa approves 9.61% Eskom tariff increase

The award is less than half of what the power utility requested from the regulator
National
3 days ago

SA’s poor people are getting poorer as prices climb

For many it is becoming impossible to keep up with the rising cost of living
Economy
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Constitutional Court to rule on 2018 wage deal
National
2.
Presidency again fails to censure Russia as Putin ...
National
3.
Zondo part 3 may be the most explosive report yet
National
4.
Court dismisses Road Accident Fund’s bid to block ...
National
5.
Kieswetter says Sars’s efforts played a part in ...
National

Related Articles

Prediction-busting maize outlook comes as balm to inflation-weary consumers

National

Food prices for some low-income families soar 10% in October

Economy

Suppliers of essential items should weigh price increases carefully

Opinion

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Forecasts suggest food price inflation will start to slow

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.