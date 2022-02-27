National STATE CAPTURE Zondo part 3 may be the most explosive report yet Free State and Bosasa graft could dominate Zondo’s latest findings, due to be submitted to Ramaphosa on Monday B L Premium

The latest instalment of the report on state capture, due to be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, could be the most powerful yet, with volumes on Bosasa and two corrupt Free State audits expected.

A source with knowledge of the commission’s work told Business Day the latest submission is likely to cover Eskom too. Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to identify alleged perpetrators of fraud and corruption from Bosasa and the Free State government...