STATE CAPTURE
Zondo part 3 may be the most explosive report yet
Free State and Bosasa graft could dominate Zondo’s latest findings, due to be submitted to Ramaphosa on Monday
27 February 2022 - 20:23
UPDATED 27 February 2022 - 23:46
The latest instalment of the report on state capture, due to be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, could be the most powerful yet, with volumes on Bosasa and two corrupt Free State audits expected.
A source with knowledge of the commission’s work told Business Day the latest submission is likely to cover Eskom too. Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to identify alleged perpetrators of fraud and corruption from Bosasa and the Free State government...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now