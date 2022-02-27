Presidency again fails to censure Russia as Putin raises the stakes in Ukraine
Russian president orders military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert
The presidency again stopped short of calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine or sanctions against Russia on Sunday, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the stakes yet further by ordering his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele reiterated President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call last week for a UN-mediated solution to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The president was very clear on the matter, as the commander in chief, with regard to negotiation and mediation. It is the stance of this country ... that we will always prefer peaceful solutions over conflict. We will always be opposed to any conflict that leads to loss of life,” Gungubele told reporters on Sunday. ..
