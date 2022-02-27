Kieswetter says Sars’s efforts played a part in tax overrun
Commodities boom does not deserve all the credit, says Kieswetter
27 February 2022 - 17:45
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has weighed in on the drivers of the huge tax overrun reported in last week’s budget, saying it has been credited too much to the commodities boom and not enough to Sars’s own efforts.
Of the R1.25-trillion in taxes collected in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, R144bn “would not have been there if we were twiddling our thumbs”, Kieswetter said last week. This followed a budget that showed tax collections for the current fiscal year are now projected to run R182bn ahead of last February’s budget estimates, with total government revenue including mining royalties overshooting estimates by almost R200bn...
