Free State and Bosasa graft could dominate Zondo’s latest findings, says source
Latest state-capture inquiry report, to be submitted to Ramaphosa on Monday, may be its most powerful yet
27 February 2022 - 20:23
The latest state-capture inquiry report, due to be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, could be its most powerful yet, with volumes on Bosasa and two corrupt audits in the Free State expected.
A source with knowledge of the commission’s work tells Business Day the latest submission is likely to cover Eskom too. Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to identify alleged perpetrators of fraud and corruption from Bosasa and the Free State government...
