Traditional leaders say they are tired of just talking about grievances

President Cyril Ramaphosa has established an interministerial task team to respond comprehensively to issues raised by traditional and Khoi-San leaders.

The team, to be chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza, will try to address issues raised over the years to advance development in their respective communities.

Issues to be tackled by the team include:

Resolving the land question;

Investment in rural development;

Access to water and sanitation;

Turning significant places into heritage sites for the promotion of tourism in traditional communities; and

Access to information, communication and technology.

“While we concede that some of the issues you have raised have taken [a long time] to deal with and resolve, we reaffirm government’s commitment to prioritising these issues for quick resolution.

“At the apex of government, we can assure you that the commitment is unwavering. We are confident that the process we have chosen will bear fruit. That is why we appeal to all sections of this institution to afford the unfolding process space and opportunity to work on the issues at hand,” said Mabuza.