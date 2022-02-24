Procurement bill requires further study, says Godongwana
Proposed legislation needs to take Zondo report and recent Constitutional Court ruling into account, minister says
24 February 2022 - 15:25
Treasury must first address issues raised by a Zondo commission report and a ruling by the Constitutional Court before it publishes the draft public procurement bill, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in parliament on Thursday.
The bill, which aims to codify the entire government procurement process, was initially scheduled to be published with Wednesday’s national budget, but was held back by these two developments, Godongwana told members of four parliamentary committees before a budget briefing by Treasury officials...
