National Nersa approves 9.61% Eskom tariff increase Eskom has been given the green light to increase electricity tariffs by 9.61%, less than half of what the utility wanted B L Premium

South Africans should prepare for a double-whammy energy price shock over the next few months with electricity tariffs now confirmed to rise by 9.61% from April 1, while petrol and diesel prices are predicted to go up dramatically due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Thursday announced its decision on Eskom’s revenue application for 2022/2023. On allowable revenue, Eskom received approval for a below-inflation increase of 3.49% compared with the 14.58% the utility applied for. When taking into account the amount Eskom is allowed to recover under the revenue clearings account, the total approved tariff increase was 9.61%, less than half of the 20.5% it wanted...