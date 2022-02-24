KZN wants national government to buy Sapref
Retaining refinery operations in the province is key for economic growth and job creation rather than solely relying on importing refined oil, says Sihle Zikalala
24 February 2022 - 13:43
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has announced that there are plans to turn the SA Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) refinery in Durban into a state-owned oil company.
Zikalala was delivering his state of the province address on Thursday in Pietermaritzburg. ..
