National

Cyril Ramaphosa on working visit to DRC

The president will participate in the 10th high-level meeting of the regional oversight mechanism of the peace, security and co-operation framework

24 February 2022 - 11:45 Amanda Khoza
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a working visit to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where he will participate in the 10th high-level meeting of the regional oversight mechanism of the peace, security and co-operation (PSC) framework, the presidency said.

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said Ramaphosa will attend the gathering at the invitation of his DRC counterpart, president Felix Tshisekedi.

The president, who is accompanied by international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, will represent SA as a signatory to the PSC framework.

“Heads of state and government of the signatory countries to the PSC framework, with the support of the guarantor institutions, namely, the UN, AU and the international conference on the Great Lakes region, will convene in Kinshasa on Thursday.”

The meeting is expected to discuss political and security co-operation, and initiatives to deepen economic development and regional integration through integrated cross-border projects, said Seale.

TimesLIVE

Cyril Ramaphosa and WHO’s Ghebreyesus discuss Africa’s role in fighting Covid-19

A British Medical Journal investigation has found BioNTech, Pfizer’s partner on the main vaccine supplied in SA, allegedly tried to undermine efforts ...
National
1 week ago

Costs and sustainability of Mozambique deployment questioned

Veteran diplomat suggests the military intervention could be facing more challenges than leaders have admitted
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Godongwana pushes for a cut in public sector wage ...
National
2.
All social grants will be reviewed, says Enoch ...
National
3.
Satawu’s talks with the bus sector hit roadblock
National
4.
Activists launch legal bid for full disclosure of ...
National / Health
5.
SA vaccine rules to ease with 7-million shots set ...
National / Health

Related Articles

AU calls for urgent lifting of travel bans imposed on SA

World / Africa

Ramaphosa focuses on trade development during Ghana visit

World / Africa

Presidents vow to strengthen SA-Ivory Coast relationship

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.