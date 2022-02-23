National Petrol taxes remain flat as fuel prices reach record highs Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has acknowledged the challenges that rocketing petrol prices are forcing on South Africans B L Premium

With petrol prices expected to reach record highs, rising above R21 a litre, the Treasury chose not to increase fuel taxes for the first time since 1990.

Between 2011 and 2021, the petrol price increased at an average of 8.2% per year, placing a strain on all sectors of the economy and consumers, according to Treasury budget documents...