Petrol taxes remain flat as fuel prices reach record highs
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has acknowledged the challenges that rocketing petrol prices are forcing on South Africans
23 February 2022 - 15:37
With petrol prices expected to reach record highs, rising above R21 a litre, the Treasury chose not to increase fuel taxes for the first time since 1990.
Between 2011 and 2021, the petrol price increased at an average of 8.2% per year, placing a strain on all sectors of the economy and consumers, according to Treasury budget documents...
