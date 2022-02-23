Godongwana unveils new bounce-back scheme for SMEs
This is a new version of the R200bn loan guarantee scheme which met with little success
23 February 2022 - 13:59
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has announced the launch of a R20bn business “bounce-back” programme to support SMEs in financial distress as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is a new version of the R200bn loan guarantee scheme announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the R500bn stimulus package at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020...
