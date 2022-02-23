National Godongwana unveils new bounce-back scheme for SMEs This is a new version of the R200bn loan guarantee scheme which met with little success B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has announced the launch of a R20bn business “bounce-back” programme to support SMEs in financial distress as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is a new version of the R200bn loan guarantee scheme announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the R500bn stimulus package at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020...