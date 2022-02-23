National Business sector warms to ‘realistic’ budget speech Minerals Council SA says commitment to reducing fiscal deficit bodes well for the discipline SA needs B L Premium

The business sector welcomed the budget speech, saying it was realistic and pragmatic and commended finance minister Enoch Godongwana for navigating SA’s finances towards debt stability and fiscal sustainability in the immediate future.

Presenting his maiden budget, Godongwana announced a raft of measures aimed at stimulating economic growth and providing relief to households...