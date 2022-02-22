National Sanral to hike toll tariffs 5% State-owned roads agency says it sympathises with consumers, but it needs increase to service debt and improve roads infrastructure B L Premium

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) will increase its toll tariffs from March 1 to adjust for inflation.

The state-owned company said it applied an inflation rate of 5% to determine its new tariffs that were published in the February 11 Government Gazette...