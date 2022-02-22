Sanral to hike toll tariffs 5%
State-owned roads agency says it sympathises with consumers, but it needs increase to service debt and improve roads infrastructure
22 February 2022 - 17:22
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) will increase its toll tariffs from March 1 to adjust for inflation.
The state-owned company said it applied an inflation rate of 5% to determine its new tariffs that were published in the February 11 Government Gazette...
