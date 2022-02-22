National Legal bar puts paid to aspirant Zulu king’s address at provincial event B L Premium

As KwaZulu-Natal readies itself for the state of the province address (Sopa), the provincial government confirmed on Tuesday that there will be no address by aspirant Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini and that the programme has been shortened from the previous two days to one.

Thursday’s event will cost the province R1m...