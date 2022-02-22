Legal bar puts paid to aspirant Zulu king’s address at provincial event
22 February 2022 - 19:39
As KwaZulu-Natal readies itself for the state of the province address (Sopa), the provincial government confirmed on Tuesday that there will be no address by aspirant Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini and that the programme has been shortened from the previous two days to one.
Thursday’s event will cost the province R1m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now