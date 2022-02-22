National Industry calls for sugar tax to be scrapped immediately SA Canegrowers Association says the budget must promote job creation, but ‘the sugar tax does exactly the opposite’ B L Premium

Ahead of Wednesday’s budget speech, SA’s sugar industry has intensified its calls for the sugar tax to be scrapped with immediate effect, saying the policy is unsupported by data.

“This year’s budget speech must support, not sabotage, the recovery and growth of the industry,” said Andrew Russell, the chair of industry body SA Canegrowers Association...