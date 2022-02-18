AA predicts huge fuel hikes in March

The Automobile Association predicts huge hikes will push fuel prices to record highs next month, exceeding R21 a litre for the first time.

Commenting on fuel price data released on Friday by the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the AA expects an increase of R1.25/l for 95-octane petrol, R1.24/lfor 93-octane, R1.29/l for diesel and R1.22/l for illuminating paraffin.

International petroleum prices are contributing entirely to the expected increases with the stronger rand buffering what would have been more significant increases.

“The rand is currently trading in a more positive band than it has for some weeks, with the local currency shaving around 17c off oil’s negative movement. Without this, the expected increases could have been between R1.40/l and R1.47/l for fuels across the board,” the AA noted.

Given the current outlook, petrol prices in SA will skyrocket above R21 for the first time, with 95-octane petrol in Gauteng costing about R21.39/l and 93-octane R21.13/l, outstripping the record high of R20.42/l in December last year. The coastal price of 95-octane will also breach the R20/l mark for the first time rising to R20.67/l based on the current data. Diesel and illuminating paraffin will also increase to levels never seen before.

Seen year-on-year, these increases forecast by the CEF show substantial percentage increases from March 2021.

The price of 95-octane petrol inland, for instance, could rise from R16.32 a year ago to R21.39 in March, a 31% increase. The cost of diesel could rise from R14.12 over the same period — a 37% hike.

The biggest leap, though, is in illuminating paraffin — a fuel used by many for heating, cooking and lighting. In March 2021, the cost of IP stood at R8.45/l. Considering the expected increase of R1.22/l, the price in March 2022 could reach R13.19/l from its current price of R11.97/l, which would represent a whopping 56% increase year-on-year.

The AA has calledon the finance minister to not increase the General Fuel and Road Accident Fund levies in his budget speech next week.

“Any relief — even in the form of non-increases — would be welcome to a consumer base already reeling from economic hardship,” the AA says.

The new prices will come into effect on March 2.