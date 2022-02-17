Busisa Jiya appointed CEO of savings and investment body
Outgoing CEO Leon Campher will serve as co-CEO of Asisa during the handover period
17 February 2022 - 14:33
The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) has appointed Busisa Jiya as CEO effective February 1 to replace outgoing CEO Leon Campher, who will serve as co-CEO during the handover period to ensure a seamless transition.
Asisa represents the majority of the country’s asset managers, collective investment scheme management companies, linked investment service providers, multimanagers and life insurance companies...
