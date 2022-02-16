One cannot tax SA into economic growth, says liquor industry
The SA Liquor Brand Owners Association has asked the Treasury not to impose an above-inflation hike in sin taxes
16 February 2022 - 15:41
The alcohol industry has requested that the Treasury refrain from instituting an above-inflation sin tax increase when the annual budget is announced next week.
Industry body SA Liquor Brand Owners Association said that excise taxes had quadrupled since 2000 and yet alcohol consumption had not, claiming that more and more people turned to the illicit industry...
