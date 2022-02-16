John Hlophe insists he is no ‘judicial misfit’ and his case is selfless
Western Cape judge president is motivating for a review of the Judicial Service Commission’s gross misconduct finding against him
16 February 2022 - 23:22
UPDATED 17 February 2022 - 08:58
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe insists he is taking the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to task over its gross misconduct finding against him for selfless reasons and not to frustrate constitutional processes.
On Wednesday, senior advocate Thabani Masuku criticised assertions that his client, Hlophe, had an agenda to influence the apex court’s decision in a 2008 case unduly...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now