John Hlophe insists he is no 'judicial misfit' and his appeal is selfless Western Cape judge president is motivating for a review of the Judicial Service Commission's gross misconduct finding against him

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe insists he is taking the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to task over its gross misconduct finding against him for selfless reasons and not to frustrate constitutional processes.

On Wednesday, senior advocate Thabani Masuku criticised assertions that his client, Hlophe, had an agenda to influence the apex court’s decision in a 2008 case unduly...