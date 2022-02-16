City of Tshwane claws back R300m in cut-off operation

The disconnections have not been without dispute, though. On Monday, officials from the city cut off the water supply to the Gautrain station at Hatfield, claiming it owed about R10m.

However, Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager denied the express commuter rail operator was in debt and said it may seek legal action to have services restored.

“Gautrain owes us R10m in respect of property rates. One of their buildings, in Centurion, owes us R6m. They last made a payment in March 2020. In total they owe us R16m [for] services,” said Bokaba.

Tshwane finance MEC Peter Sutton, said less than 1% of court challenges against the city for disconnecting debtors had been successful.

He said the city anticipated there would be a fightback and had legal teams on standby to deal with challenges to the disconnections.

“Less than 2% are challenged in court and less than one [percent] has been successful. It’s not true that all the cases are challenged in court,” he said.

The DA-led coalition in the City of Johannesburg is also demanding millions of rand owed to it by government and the Gauteng provincial government for municipal services, and may soon terminate services to some of their buildings, the Sunday Times reported.

TimesLIVE