ANC MPs vote to shield Ramaphosa from appearing before Scopa
This is despite the president himself saying he has ‘no qualms’ about meeting the standing committee on government spending
16 February 2022 - 21:02
ANC MPs in parliament’s committee on public accounts on Wednesday voted to shield president Cyril Ramaphosa from appearing before the standing committee to answer questions on the party’s abuse of public funds.
This was despite the fact that the president himself had, hours earlier, volunteered to report to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). The president said he had no qualms about going before the standing committee to explain remarks attributed to him on monies channelled to his party from the public purse...
