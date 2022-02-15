National Treasury aims to tighten financial crimes laws as task force deadline looms Legislation will enable tracking and prosecution of money launderers and terrorist financiers B L Premium

As the deadline by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for SA to improve its capacity to adequately deal with financial crimes draws nearer, the National Treasury plans to present to parliament draft legislation to deal with weaknesses in combating such crimes by April.

The legislation will set in motion the government’s plans to track and prosecute perpetrators of financial crimes such as money laundering and terrorist financing, but the “bigger issue will be getting all the [law enforcement] agencies to focus on all financial crimes [including] corruption and illegal financial flows”, says Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat...