J&J pauses vaccine production but SA unlikely to be affected
An article in the New York Times says Johnson & Johnson has temporarily halted production of the Covid-19 vaccine to pursue more lucrative ventures
15 February 2022 - 18:28
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has temporarily paused production of its Covid-19 vaccine to pursue something more lucrative, but SA will not fall victim to the shortfall.
The pause in production, according to the New York Times, is a worry for much of the developing world as the J&J vaccine is their main supply in the fight against Covid-19...
