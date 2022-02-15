National J&J pauses vaccine production but SA unlikely to be affected An article in the New York Times says Johnson & Johnson has temporarily halted production of the Covid-19 vaccine to pursue more lucrative ventures B L Premium

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has temporarily paused production of its Covid-19 vaccine to pursue something more lucrative, but SA will not fall victim to the shortfall.

The pause in production, according to the New York Times, is a worry for much of the developing world as the J&J vaccine is their main supply in the fight against Covid-19...