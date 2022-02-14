National Unions to strike for above-inflation wage hike from Sibanye-Stillwater The miner, which says a strike will be devastating to its operations, maintains that the unions’ wage demands are unaffordable B L Premium

Industrial action is looming in the gold sector after mineworkers affiliated to a coalition of disgruntled unions elected to go on a strike over their demands for above-inflation increases at gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater.

The workers belonging to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Uasa, and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), elected to down tools during a mass meeting held at Carletonville outside Johannesburg on Sunday. ..