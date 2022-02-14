National Ramaphosa denies knowledge of use of state funds for political party purposes The president made this clear in a letter to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his comments at an ANC NEC meeting about the use of state funds for political party purposes were based on allegations already in the public domain as well as rumours circulating within the organisation and broader society.

This was said in a letter to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on comments he made at an ANC NEC meeting in March last year regarding the use of public funds for party political purposes...