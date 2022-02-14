Blue Train temporarily suspended over ‘safety concerns’

SA’s world renowned Blue Train has been temporarily suspended due to “safety considerations” after recent “unfortunate incidents”.

Transport utility Transnet confirmed the decision to suspend the luxury railway service from Monday until further notice.

“Due to safety considerations the business has taken the decision to suspend the Blue Train operations to conduct a full analysis following the recent unfortunate incidents that have befallen [it],” Transnet confirmed in a letter dated February 12.

One person was arrested after a fire broke out in a coach while the train was in for repairs last week. The fire happened at the Transnet engineering facility in Koedoespoort, Pretoria.

“The coach had been taken to Koedoespoort for repairs after being involved in a derailment last November. Transnet has almost completed the investigation into the cause of the November derailment, and [the fire] will not impact the investigations,” said Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi.

TimesLIVE reported previously that just after midnight on November 7, 19 empty Blue Train coaches derailed at Union Station in Elandsfontein, near Germiston.

While the service is suspended, Blue Train staff will be deployed to the depot and offices “until further notice”.

Transnet said it would work over the next few days “on how best to manage the situation”.

TimesLIVE